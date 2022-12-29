NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings are without heat or hot water, according to the city’s housing site.

The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:

Baruch Houses, Baruch Drive, NY: Building 9 has no water

Marshall Plaza, Amersterdam Avenue, NY: Entire development has no heat

Red Hook East, Mill Street, Brooklyn: Building 14 has no hot water

Riis Houses, FDR Drive, NY: Building 12 has no heat or hot water

Shelton Houses, 162nd Street, Queens: Entire development has no water

New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development can report heat or hot water complaints here.

Between Oct. 31 and May 31, New York City public housing buildings must be kept at certain temperatures, according to the city agency. Between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the temperature inside must be at least 68 degrees if it’s below 55 degrees outside. The inside temperature should be set to at least 62 degrees between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Hot water must be kept to at least 120 degrees the entire year.