NEW YORK — After a dormant year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation is back.

The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show happens over the East River Sunday night just before 9:30 p.m., with viewing spots throughout Brooklyn, Queens and the East Side of Manhattan.

Where to watch:

Manhattan: Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive (FDR Drive) at 23rd, 34th and 42nd streets

Brooklyn Parks : Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge, Domino Park, Marsha P. Johnson State Park

: Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge, Domino Park, Marsha P. Johnson State Park Queens Parks: Gantry Plaza and Hunter’s Point South

This year, the designers and crews prepping the show are pulling out all the stops. Five barges will feature pyrotechnics from around the globe for the jam-packed 25-minute show.

The “shells” responsible for the show have been sourced from Italy, Spain and China; there are 65,000 getting sorted and set for the big event, with 2,600 fireworks per minute.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month the iconic fireworks show would return as a live holiday spectacle.

Last year’s annual July 4 celebration was transformed into a series of pre-recorded, smaller fireworks displays around the city as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.