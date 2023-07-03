NEW YORK (PIX11) – The 47th annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show will light up the sky in New York City Tuesday night.

The Macy’s fireworks show will be held at the East River by Midtown Manhattan on July 4. The 25-minute fireworks show will start around 9:25 p.m. The Macy’s fireworks show is free to attend.

The fireworks can be seen with an unobstructed view above the East River. There will be seven official public viewing areas in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. There is limited capacity at most of the viewing areas, so organizers recommend you plan ahead.

Lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, coolers, backpacks, containers and large bags will not be allowed at the public viewing areas for security reasons, according to Macy’s.

There are areas along the East River that you will not be able to see the fireworks due to an obstructed view or the area being closed to the public. Macy’s does not recommend watching the fireworks at these locations: Bushwick Inlet Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Hunter’s Point South Park, Roosevelt Island and the East 34th Street Ferry Landing.

A map of the seven public viewing areas can be found on the website for the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show. They are at the following locations:

Manhattan

First Avenue and East 42nd Street

First Avenue and East 34th Street (ADA accessible)

First Avenue and East 20th Street

Brooklyn

Newtown Barge Park (access point at 3 Commercial St.)

Transmitter Park (Access point on Greenpoint Avenue to dead end)

Marsha P. Johnson State Park (Access point at Kent Avenue and North 11th Street)

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

How to watch on TV

NBC and Peacock will broadcast and stream the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show. The TV program will start at 8 p.m.