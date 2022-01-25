Where Long Island school districts stood following court’s rejection of mask mandates

The Brookside Elementary School in Baldwin, Long Island gave back with a food drive for Thanksgiving on November 24, 2021. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An order issued by a Nassau County judge Monday declared Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate unconstitutional, and some schools were quick to do away with requirements in the wake of the decision.

The New York State Education Department said school districts around the state told schools to ignore the Long Island judge’s ruling, but many did not comply.

However, the mask mandate was reinstated Tuesday afternoon after an appeals court judge granted a stay, temporarily blocking the ruling that struck down the mandate.

“As Governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives,” Hochul said.

Below is a list of Long Island school districts and where they stood on mandatory masking after Monday’s initial ruling. Some decisions might be affected by the stay granted Tuesday:

Nassau County

Baldwin Union Free SD: Still requiring masks

Bellmore-Merrick Central High SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Elmont UFSD: Still requiring masks

Farmingdale UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Floral Park-Bellerose UFSD: Still requiring masks

Freeport Public Schools: Still requiring masks

Glen Cove City SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Hewlett-Woodmere SD: Still requiring masks

Hicksville Public Schools: Still requiring masks

Jericho SD: Still requiring masks

Locust Valley SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Lynbrook UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Malverne SD: Still requiring masks

Massapequa SD: Masking optional for both students and stuff

Mineola UFSD: Still requiring masks

North Shore SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Plainview-Old Bethpage Central SD: Still requiring masks

Port Washington UFSD: Still requiring masks

Roosevelt UFSD: Still requiring masks

Seaford UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Suffolk County

Amityville UFSD: Still requiring masks

Bay Shore SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Bridgehampton SD: Still requiring masks

Commack SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

East Islip UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Elwood UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Islip UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Lindenhurst UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Middle County SD: Masking optional for both students and staff

Miller Place SD: Still requiring masks

Northport-East Northport UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff

William Floyd SD: Masking optional