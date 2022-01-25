Where Long Island school districts stood following court’s rejection of mask mandates

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An order issued by a Nassau County judge Monday declared Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate unconstitutional, and some schools were quick to do away with requirements in the wake of the decision.
The New York State Education Department said school districts around the state told schools to ignore the Long Island judge’s ruling, but many did not comply.
However, the mask mandate was reinstated Tuesday afternoon after an appeals court judge granted a stay, temporarily blocking the ruling that struck down the mandate.
“As Governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives,” Hochul said.
Below is a list of Long Island school districts and where they stood on mandatory masking after Monday’s initial ruling. Some decisions might be affected by the stay granted Tuesday:
Nassau County
- Baldwin Union Free SD: Still requiring masks
- Bellmore-Merrick Central High SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Elmont UFSD: Still requiring masks
- Farmingdale UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Floral Park-Bellerose UFSD: Still requiring masks
- Freeport Public Schools: Still requiring masks
- Glen Cove City SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Hewlett-Woodmere SD: Still requiring masks
- Hicksville Public Schools: Still requiring masks
- Jericho SD: Still requiring masks
- Locust Valley SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Lynbrook UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Malverne SD: Still requiring masks
- Massapequa SD: Masking optional for both students and stuff
- Mineola UFSD: Still requiring masks
- North Shore SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Plainview-Old Bethpage Central SD: Still requiring masks
- Port Washington UFSD: Still requiring masks
- Roosevelt UFSD: Still requiring masks
- Seaford UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
Suffolk County
- Amityville UFSD: Still requiring masks
- Bay Shore SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Bridgehampton SD: Still requiring masks
- Commack SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- East Islip UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Elwood UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Islip UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Lindenhurst UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Middle County SD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- Miller Place SD: Still requiring masks
- Northport-East Northport UFSD: Masking optional for both students and staff
- William Floyd SD: Masking optional