NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City of New York wants to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer.

Starting Tuesday and continuing until Friday, Sept. 2, meals will be provided free of charge for kids.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available to people 18 and under at select schools, pools, city parks and food trucks. No registration, documentation, or identification is required.

Breakfast at schools will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Click here to find a location near you serving up meals.