Each year, U.S. News and World Report takes data on nearly 24,000 high schools across the United States. Those schools are then ranked on factors including graduation rates and “college readiness.”

So, where do schools in New York and New Jersey stack up?

In New Jersey, 38 schools broke into the list’s top 1,000 spaces. Of those, eight schools cracked U.S. News and World Report’s top 100 schools. On Long Island, 19 high schools made it to the top 1,000; however, no Long Island high school made it into the top 100.

New York was also well represented on the list. Ninety-nine New York schools made it into the top 1,000 spaces, and 11 made it into the top 100. All 11 of those schools included in the top 100 are New York City Public Schools.

Below is are lists of the top 10 schools in New Jersey, top 10 schools in New York and top 10 schools on Long Island as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies (Edison, New Jersey); ranked 23 nationally Union County Magnet High School (Scotch Plains, New Jersey); ranked 49 nationally Bergen County Academies (Hackensack, New Jersey); ranked 61 nationally High Technology High School (Lincroft, New Jersey); ranked 65 nationally Dr. Ronald E McNair High School (Jersey City, New Jersey); ranked 68 nationally Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health (Woodbridge, New Jersey); ranked 69 nationally Biotechnology High School (Freehold, New Jersey); ranked 80 nationally Bergen County Technical High School – Teterboro (Teterboro, New Jersey); ranked 93 nationally Academy for Information Technology (Scotch Plains, New Jersey); ranked 116 nationally Academy for Allied Health Sciences (Scotch Plains, New Jersey); ranked 146 nationally

Townsend Harris High School (Flushing, Queens); ranked 19 nationally Queens High School for the Sciences at York College (Jamaica, Queens); ranked 25 nationally Stuyvesant High School (Battery Park City, Manhattan); ranked 36 nationally High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY (Harlem, Manhattan); ranked 38 nationally Bronx High School of Science (Kingsbridge Heights, the Bronx); ranked 41 nationally Brooklyn Technical High School (Fort Greene, Brooklyn); ranked 46 nationally Staten Island Technical High School (New Dorp, Staten Island); ranked 63 nationally High School of American Studies at Lehman College (Kingsbridge Heights, the Bronx); ranked 64 nationally Brooklyn Latin School (Williamsburg, Brooklyn); ranked 79 nationally High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies (Chinatown, Manhattan); ranked 89 nationally

Long Island

Jericho High School (Jericho, New York); ranked 109 nationally Great Neck South High School (Great Neck, New York); ranked 195 nationally Garden City High School (Garden City, New York); ranked 214 nationally Manhasset Secondary School (Manhasset, New York); ranked 215 nationally Cold Spring Harbor High School (Huntington, New York); ranked 298 nationally Herricks High School (New Hyde Park, New York); ranked 327 nationally Syosset High School (Syosset, New York); ranked 328 nationally Half Hollow Hills High School East (Dix Hills, New York); ranked 392 nationally North Shore High School (Glen Head, New York); ranked 406 nationally Roslyn High School (Roslyn Heights, New York); ranked 415 nationally