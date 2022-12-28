NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting in private homes can report heat and hot water issues to the city, according to Housing Preservation and Development.

The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against the landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, HPD will contact the owner. The landlord has 24 hours to rectify the problem.

Between Oct. 31 and May 31, private landlords are required to keep the buildings or homes at certain temperatures. Between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the temperatures inside must be at least 68 degrees if it’s below 55 outside, the agency said. The inside temperature should be set to at least 62 degrees between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Hot water must be available 24 hours a day.

If the issue is not rectified, any inspector could visit the premises to check on the heat or hot water issue. While there, the inspector can check for other violations, such as smoke detectors, window guards, and lead-based paint, according to HPD.

HPD can charge the landlord $250–$500 dollars per day for each initial heat or hot water violation, and up to $1,000 for each subsequent violation, the agency said.