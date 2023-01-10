NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first dispensary selling recreational marijuana in New York opened more than a week ago, but the next legal location isn’t ready yet.

Additional dispensaries are likely to open in late January or early February, an official with the state’s Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday. Details are hazy; it might be a dispensary that opens next, but it also might be a warehouse delivery location.

In the first round of licensing, the state approved 36 businesses. So far, only Housing Works in Manhattan has been permitted to open. New York is expected to issue dozens of additional licenses in the coming months.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which is working with the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Social Equity Investment Fund, is working on identifying sites for dispensaries, a spokesperson said. The agency is also working on finalizing leases with landlords for more than 100 dispensaries across New York.

A DASNY spokesperson has not responded to repeated requests for information on how many leases in total have been signed, but one has been confirmed for a location in Harlem. THE CITY reported the dispensary property is at 248 W. 125th St.

Delivery operations are also allowed under Office of Cannabis Management regulations. The deliveries will only go to locations within New York, according to OCM. While they can be made to customers at residential properties and businesses, deliveries are not permitted to public buildings, public spaces, community centers, school grounds, day care centers and houses of worship. Deliveries also cannot be made to people inside motor vehicles.