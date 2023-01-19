NEW YORK (PIX11) — Residents in the New York City area haven’t had to bust out the shovels yet this winter and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

New York City hasn’t seen any measurable snowfall since March 9, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The region is creeping toward a winter record.

The latest New York City has ever gotten a first measurable snowfall in a season is Jan. 29, 1973, when 1.8 inches fell, according to the NWS. There have been other similar years when the area missed out on snow for December and most of January.

The weather pattern in the Northeast, especially along the coast, hasn’t been favorable for snow this winter, a National Weather Service official with the New York City office explained. Snowfall totals are running well below normal across the eastern U.S., aside from Buffalo, NY and Caribou, ME.

There have been flurries several times in the New York City area this winter, but nothing measurable. The current weather system doesn’t look favorable for snow either. There’s no measurable snow in the seven-day forecast.

Friday will be partly sunny, breezy, and mild as low pressure moves offshore and high pressure approaches from the west, PIX11 meteorologist Joe Punday said. High pressure will bring Canadian air into the region for Saturday; it will be mostly sunny and cooler. Some rain develops Sunday as another storm system approaches the area from the west.

More rain showers are possible Monday as low pressure moves east of the region and high pressure drifts closer to the area. Expect sunny and breezy weather on Tuesday as high pressure passes through the region during the afternoon. Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain possibly mixing with snow north and west as another system moves through the area.

Central Park and Kennedy Airport have each seen less than .1 inch of measurable snow so far this year, according to NWS. From Dec. 1 through Jan. 23 last winter, there were 6.8 and 6.5 inches of snow in each spot, respectively. The average amount for the time period is 9.4 inches at Central Park and 8.4 inches at Kennedy.

Last winter, LaGuardia Airport saw a whopping 10.9 inches of snow between Dec. 1 and Jan. 23, according to the NWS. There was less than half an inch of snow for the same period this winter. The average amount for the time period is 9.6 inches of snow.

Over on Long Island, Islip has seen less than half an inch of snow so far this winter compared to 6.9 inches last season and 9.9 inches of snow on average, NWS records show. In New Jersey, there’s been .1 inches this winter at Newark compared to 6.3 inches last season and 10.2 inches of snow on average for the time period.