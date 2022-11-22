NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that New York has issued the state’s first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses, the next step is the start of legal sales.

Some legal marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022, according to New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. New York legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 but is still in the process of licensing people to sell it.

The licenses approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state plans to issue, with many in the first round reserved for applicants with past convictions for marijuana offenses.

It’s unclear what locations might be open before New York rings in the new year. Thirteen licenses were approved for New York City. Another four were approved in the Capital Region, two in the Southern Tier, one in Mohawk Valley, seven on Long Island and one in the North Country. Licenses were also approved for eight nonprofits. Get the full list here.