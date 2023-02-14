People sit under cherry blossom trees at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden on May 5, 2013. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dud of a winter that has produced barely any measurable snow has some in New York City clamoring for the first day of spring 2023.

But despite the warmer than average weather — and the Groundhog Day optimism of Staten Island Chuck — the official start of spring doesn’t come until March 20.

On that day at 5:24 p.m., the Northern Hemisphere will observe the March equinox, also known as the spring equinox or vernal equinox, marking the start of astronomical spring.

However, because the equinox occurs well into the day, March 21 will be the first full day of spring.

The 20th and 21st respectively fall on Monday and Tuesday, hopefully providing a little spring in the step to start the workweek.

From there comes the march to the first day of summer, which will arrive before New Yorkers know it on June 21.