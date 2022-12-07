In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a school. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools.

The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.

Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That makes New York City’s winter break 10 days long, including weekends.

Winter recess will offer city schoolkids a nice break, particularly with the system no longer having snow days. Since the rise of remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the system scrapped snow days, instead shifting to online classes on days when in-person attendance is not possible.

For families looking for a way to spend the break, PIX11 News has a New York City holiday season event guide full of festive ideas.