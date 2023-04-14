NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer is practically here in the city and visiting the pool or the beach is a great way to cool off in the unexpected April heat.

Beaches will re-open for swimming on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27, according to the department’s website.

New York City’s 14 miles of beaches will have lifeguards on duty daily, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in barred sections.

The city’s free “Olympic- and intermediate-sized” outdoor pools, unfortunately, are still closed for the season. Last year, pools opened June 28 through Labor Day weekend, so it’s likely it may open around the same time this year.

However, they are plenty of indoor swimming pools in recreation centers.

For those who want to get their swim on, New York City has twelve indoor pools at recreation centers and members have the chance to attend free aquatics programs such as Learn to Swim, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation website.