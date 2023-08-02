NEW YORK (PIX11) – The start of August means the new school year is on the horizon in New York.

Most public school districts in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County begin classes the first week of September, but a few school districts start near the end of August.

Here’s a list of start dates for dozens of school districts in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

New York City

New York City Public Schools (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Long Island

Nassau County

Baldwin Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Bellmore Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Bethpage Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Carle Place Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

East Meadow Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

East Rockaway School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

East Williston Union Free School District (Thursday, Aug. 31)

Elmont Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Farmingdale School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Franklin Square Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Freeport Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Garden City Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Glen Cove City School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Great Neck Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hempstead Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Herricks Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hewlett-Woodmere Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hicksville Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Island Park Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Island Trees Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Jericho Union Free School District (Wednesday, Aug. 30)

Lawrence Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Levittown Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Locust Valley Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Long Beach Public Schools (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Lynbrook Public Schools (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Malverne Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Manhasset Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Massapequa School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Merrick Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Mineola Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

North Bellmore School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

North Merrick Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

North Shore Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Oceanside Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Ocean Bay-East Norwich Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Plainedge Public Schools (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Port Washington Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Rockville Centre Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Roosevelt Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Roslyn Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Seaford Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Sewanhaka Central High School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Syosset Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Uniondale Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Valley Stream Union Free School District 13 (Friday, Sept. 1)

Valley Stream Union Free School District 24 (Friday, Sept. 1)

Valley Stream Union Free School District 30 (Friday, Sept. 1)

Valley Stream Central High School District (Friday, Sept. 1)

Wantagh Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

West Hempstead Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Westbury Union Free School District (Friday, Sept. 1)

Suffolk County

Amagansett Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Amityville Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Babylon Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Bay Shore Schools (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Bayport-Blue Point School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Brentwood Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Bridgehampton Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Center Moriches Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Central Islip Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Commack Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Connetquot Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Copiague Public Schools (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Deer Park School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

East Hampton Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

East Islip Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

East Moriches Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

East Quogue Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Eastport-South Manor Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Elwood Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Fire Island School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Fishers Island School (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Greenport Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Half Hollow Hills Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hampton Bays Public Schools (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Harborfields Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hauppauge School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Huntington Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Islip Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Kings Park Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Lindenhurst Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Longwood Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Middle Country Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Miller Place Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Montauk School (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Mount Sinai School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

North Babylon Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Oysterponds Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Patchogue-Medford School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Port Jefferson School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Quogue Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Riverhead Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Rocky Point Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Sachem Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Sag Harbor Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Sagaponack Common School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Sayville Public Schools (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Shelter Island Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Smithtown Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

South Country Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

South Huntington School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Southampton Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Southold Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Springs School (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Three Village Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Tuckahoe Common School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Wainscott Common School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

West Islip Public Schools (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Westhampton Beach School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

William Floyd School District (First day for K-9 is Sept. 6 / First day for 10-12 is Sept. 7)

Wyandanch Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Westchester County

Ardsley Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Bedford Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District (Friday, Sept. 8)

Bronxville Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Byram Hills Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Chappaqua Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Eastchester Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Edgemont School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Elmsford Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Greenburgh Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Harrison Central School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Hendrick Hudson Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Irvington Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Katonah-Lewisboro School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Lakeland Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Mamaroneck Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Mount Pleasant Blythedale Union Free School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Mount Pleasant Cottage School Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Mount Pleasant Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Mount Vernon City School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

New Rochelle City School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

North Salem Central School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Ossining Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Peekskill City School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Pelham Public Schools (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Pleasantville Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Pocantico Hills Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Rye City School District (Wednesday, Sept. 6)

Rye Neck Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Scarsdale Union Free School District (Thursday, Aug. 31)

Somers Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Tarrytown Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Tuckahoe Union Free School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Valhalla Union Free School District (Thursday, Sept. 7)

White Plains City School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

Yonkers Public Schools (Thursday, Sept. 7)

Yorktown Central School District (Tuesday, Sept. 5)

