NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City students schlepping through the rain and possible snow this week can take solace in that spring break is less than a month away.

New York City public schools are closed for spring recess from April 10 through April 14, but students are getting two extra days off on April 6 and 7 for the Passover holiday, according to the Department of Education’s schedule.

Easter falls on April 9 this year. Public schools will also be closed on April 21 for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

After the holidays, the next day off is Memorial Day on May 29 before a break on June 8 for Anniversary Day and June 9 for Clerical Day, according to the schedule.