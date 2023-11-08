NEW YORK (PIX11) — This job will get you in the holiday spirit: Cabletv.com will pay you to watch Christmas movies.

The online platform, which provides cable info, news, and access to new customer discounts is looking to fill its Chief of Cheer position. The job pays $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies for 25 days.

Employees will be asked to rate films on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

Anyone 18 or older can apply, the application is open until Dec. 1. For more information, click here.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.