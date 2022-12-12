A man operates a snow blower near the Brooklyn Bridge in the borough of Brooklyn in New York on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history.

The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016.

Central Park was buried in 27.5 inches of snow – more than 2 feet – according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians walk in New York, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The 2016 blizzard eclipsed New York City’s previous record of 26.9 inches set on Feb. 11-12 in 2006.

The storm brought blizzard conditions throughout New York City, Long Island and parts of northeast New Jersey and southwest Connecticut. It resulted in a travel ban for New York City and Long Island and a partial subway shutdown.

On average, New York City gets about 25 inches of snow each winter. The 2016 blizzard beat the seasonal average in just one storm.

The next three biggest snowstorms in New York City’s history happened in December 1947 (25.8 inches), March 1888 (21 inches) and February 2010 (20.9 inches), according to the National Weather Service.

New York City could see 22 to 27 inches of snow this winter from 2022 and 2023, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.