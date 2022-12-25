NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City.

New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according to the National Weather Service. In Newark, it only reached 17. Those are all record low maximum temps for Dec. 24. In Central Park, the high was 15.

The coldest day ever in Central Park was Feb. 9, 1934, according to the NWS. On that day, a temperature of -15 degrees was recorded. That February was actually the coldest month ever in New York City, with an average of 19 degrees in Central Park over the course of the month.

Outside of the five boroughs, temperatures have gotten even colder in New York. On Feb. 18, 1979, the National Weather Service station in Old Forge, recorded a temperature -52.

Highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens are forecast for the area around New York City for Christmas Day. Conditions will be a bit warmer Monday with more seasonable temperatures returning Tuesday.