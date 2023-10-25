NEW YORK (PIX11) – Election Day is in a few weeks, but registered voters in New York can cast their ballot a little earlier.

The early voting period begins on Saturday and will run through Nov. 5. New Yorkers must vote at their assigned early voting site, which may be different from their Election Day polling site. To find out where your early voting poll site is located, click here.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

For New Jersey voters, click here for a list of early voting poll locations by each county.

Here is the early voting schedule for New York City voters:

Saturday Oct. 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 29 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Oct. 30 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 31 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 1 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 2 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Nov. 3 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Nov. 5 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting schedule for New York City voters

