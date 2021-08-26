"The Other Two" star Heléne Yorke talks season 2 of hilarious series

What Women's Equality Day means to the Girls Scouts of Greater NY

NEW YORK — Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day. It commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which stopped the federal government from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

However, that right was typically only allowed to white women. Black, Hispanic, Asian and other women of color largely couldn’t vote until the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

Now, Women’s Equality Day highlights the continued efforts of all women to achieve full equality.

Last year, Central Park unveiled its monumental women statue. It honors Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Staton, all pioneers in the Women’s Rights movement.

It was also the first statue in Central Park to depict real women rather than literary characters.

Since then, the statue has gone on to inspire other women like Meridith Maskara, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York and her girls who will be the next generation of female leaders.

Maskara and Girl Scout Kamala spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what this day means to them.