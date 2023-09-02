NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Around the tristate area people are gearing up to celebrate this Labor Day weekend, with some heading into town and others heading out.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, most of the beaches on Long Island reopened on Friday, previously, rip currents and high bacteria levels had shut some down. At Long Beach Friday morning, rough waters meant swimmers couldn’t go into the water. But by midday, lifeguards allowed people to go at limited spots and just up to their waists.

But the beaches and the boardwalk aren’t the only places to enjoy the long weekend. This will be the third busiest holiday weekend so far, according to predictions from the FAA. According to AAA, if you’re on the road, best to do it after 7 p.m. on Sunday or Monday to avoid the worst of the traffic.

But even with the traffic, some travelers say they won’t let it put a damper on their fun.

But for those staying local, The Stone Pony has a packed weekend on their summer stage in Asbury. There will be fireworks shows at a number of beaches this weekend, and Bruce Springsteen will perform at Metlife.