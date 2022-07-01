NEW YORK (PIX11) — Got no plans to travel this Independence Day? Folks can stick around, as there’s a multitude of things to do in New York.

In Coney Island, the Nathan’s hotdog eating contest returns to its flagship location after being held elsewhere for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top-ranked eaters from across the globe will be certified for competition at the official weigh-in ceremony on Friday at Hudson Yards.

Perennial champion Joey Chestnut and the world’s top-ranked female eater, Miki Sudo, will headline the contest on July 4, right on the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues. Chestnut has won the contest 14 times, the most hotdog-eating titles in history. This year, he’ll seek a fifteenth victory and a new world record.

Apart from gastronomic thrills, New Yorkers can witness spectacular fireworks shows not just across the city but in the neighboring suburbs and New Jersey, too.

The Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show over the East River will take flight just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Onlookers will be able to see the night sky light up throughout sections of Long Island City, Brooklyn and Manhattan. PIX11 News got an early look at the preps underway, where trained pyrotechnicians have been prepping 48,000 shells and effects.

“I think last year’s show was very passionate, dramatic, and we were coming out of a somber time,” show designer Gary Souza said. “This year, action-filled with excitement movement and reach-out-and-touch scenes, which will interlink the barges together, clusters of balloons, confetti and all about celebration and the biggest show we’ve ever had.”

In New Jersey, a free 4th of July celebration will be headlined by Flo Rida, Shaquille O’Neal and Funk Flex. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop invited everyone to attend.