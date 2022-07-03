NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the hours leading up to the annual Macy’s fireworks display for July 4th, a number of streets will be closed throughout Manhattan.

City officials advised people to use public transportation if possible. There are some service changes to be aware of. Drivers should avoid the following locations between 2 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

MACY’S 4TH OF JULY ANNUAL FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Manhattan/Brooklyn/Queens: 3 pm – 10 pm

Manhattan Location:

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Bridge and East 63rd Street

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street at FDR Drive

East River Bridges Advisory

Brooklyn Bridge – At approximately 7 p.m. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Manhattan Bridge – At approximately 7 p.m. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Williamsburg Bridge – At approximately 7 p.m. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Edward I. Koch Bridge – At approximately 7 p.m. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

PUBLIC VIEWING – Manhattan

The public viewing sections in Manhattan will be the elevated portions of the FDR drive with the following entry points:



Note: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to additional open access blocks as appropriate.

Midtown:

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

Manhattan ADA

ADA – FDR Southbound lane, at 18th St. and Avenue C (via 20th St. and 23rd St.)

Brooklyn/Locations:

Transmitter Park – Access point on Greenpoint Avenue to Dead End

Newton Barge Playground – Access point at 3 Commercial Street

Marsha P. Johnson State Park (East River State Park) – Access point at Kent Avenue and North 11th Street

Note: This year due to barge placement Brooklyn Bridge Park is not a viewing point

Queens/Location:

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard