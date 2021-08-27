What it will take to settle Afghan refugees arriving in New York?

NEW YORK — Evacuations in Afghanistan continue despite the increased terror threat around the airport in Kabul.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said helping Afghans resettle in New York is a top priority of her new administration, but immigrant advocates said there must be action to match her words.

On a Zoom call led by the New York Immigration Coalition, they explained that in the mad dash to get people approved for entry into the United States, the federal government is relying on the lesser-known humanitarian parole process.

Immigrants who come in like this do not get the same support as traditional refugees or asylum seekers.

“Bringing them here isn’t enough,” said Karen Andolina Scott with Journey’s End Refugee Services. “They have to have access to citizenship down the road, access to benefits, access to health care.”

It will be up to the federal government to sort things our long-term, but in the immediate, people arriving in here will need support from the state.

“I’ve deployed all my agencies to find out from the federal government when they are arriving, how we can bring them in and assist them, and get our social service agencies ready to place them,” Hochul said Thursday.

Hochul did not commit to any specific resources or money set aside to assist Afghan refugees once they are placed.