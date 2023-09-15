BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The NYPD is out in full force working to keep the Jewish community safe during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

Only PIX11 News was on patrol Friday with a top official connecting with the community. NYPD Inspector Richard Taylor is a bit of a rock star walking the streets of Borough Park as he greets people, ducks into a local bakery and connects with the community patrol groups.

“It’s all about partnership, it’s all about communication,” Taylor said.

He explains the type of community outreach he is doing is the cornerstone of the NYPD’s plan to keep Jewish worshippers safe for Rosh Hashanah — in addition to all the officers on patrol this weekend.

“We deploy professional police in front of synagogues, we deploy professional police in the community, along the corridors so families walking know we are there for them at all steps during the holiday,” Taylor said.

There is also plenty that the NYPD is doing that New Yorkers, and potential wrongdoers will not see. But all of that will be supplemented by the eyes and ears of the community, especially trusted groups like the Hatzolah volunteer ambulance service.

“Day before the high holidays for the NYPD to come down and visit shows that they are sensitive to this community, understand this community,” Motty Fleischer said.

“Especially with what’s going on around the world with antisemitism and everything we greatly appreciate the NYPD coming around checking in making sure everything is fine,” said Rabbi Yechiel Rottenberg. “That gives us peace of mind.”

According to NYPD statistics, instances of Jewish hate are down by about 25% year-over-year during the first half of 2023.