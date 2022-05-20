NEW YORK (PIX11) — A medical mystery unfolded in the city and across the country on Friday morning. Cases of monkeypox have popped up across several American cities and even Europe.

Doctors at Bellevue Hospital were reported to be treating a patient with what the health department has classified as a possible case. The person is in isolation and tests have been done to determine if, in fact, it is the rare virus typically spread in Africa.

Experts said there’s no need to be alarmed.

“It’s a really rare illness, especially in high-resource countries like the U.S.,” Dr. Anthony Santella, an infectious diseases expert, said. “Even if it’s confirmed, it’s not like people who rode the subway or were at a public place need to panic.”

Most patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Anyone who gets a more serious illness may develop the signature rash and lesions on the body. It can be deadly in 10% of cases and is more severe for children. Monkeypox is more commonly spread through infected wild animals.

The first U.S. confirmed case emerged earlier this week in Boston. He’d just traveled to Canada. The last outbreak in the country was in 2003 when 47 people got the virus from imported prairie dogs.