NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s in New York state’s recently signed budget? A new football stadium, a renewed alcohol to-go plan and, yes, even cheaper gas.

There’s a lot of spending in the bill, but also a lot of savings for taxpayers. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the spending bill for 2022-23 into law a week later than expected, mostly due to disagreements over what was in it.

In addition to necessary state services, like law enforcement and transportation, there were bigger, flashier projects. One cut will help the Buffalo Bills get $600 million to build a new stadium. Another billion is going to expanding Internet in the state, in an effort to eliminate dead zones.

That’s a lot of money going out, but some is coming back to taxpayers. New York homeowners making less than $250,000 will receive a one-time property tax rebate, which should be about $1,000. The budget also expands the list of families can receive help for child care — now, a family of four making less than $83,000 can qualify.

