What are the least educated counties in New York?

New graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(STACKER)- The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in New York.

50. Onondaga County

– 35.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($25,056 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.4% ($33,756)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($39,563)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20% ($55,485)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.9% ($68,099)

49. Dutchess County

– 35% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,302 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.8% ($35,457)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($43,347)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($61,644)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($86,078)

48. Erie County

– 34.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($22,494 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,779)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,770)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.4% ($53,103)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.9% ($64,190)

47. Staten Island

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($26,164 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.4% ($41,285)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.5% ($49,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($65,981)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($78,147)

46. Columbia County

– 32.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($26,774 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30% ($31,995)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($38,625)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($49,022)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.5% ($64,000)

45. Ulster County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,887 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.7% ($32,616)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,570)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($50,192)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($67,823)

44. Queens County

– 32.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18% ($24,406 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.5% ($31,762)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 22.3% ($41,124)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($55,483)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($73,134)

43. Schenectady County

– 32.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,485 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.5% ($31,126)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($39,960)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.5% ($54,007)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.6% ($73,106)

42. Rensselaer County

– 32% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($25,023 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29% ($36,384)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($44,039)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($57,901)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($69,880)

41. Warren County

– 31.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($26,661 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($31,930)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($38,927)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($48,193)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($64,896)

40. Otsego County

– 31.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,986 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.3% ($31,124)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($32,363)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($36,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($56,901)

39. Orange County

– 30.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,389 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($36,995)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($44,865)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($65,832)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($83,962)

38. Broome County

– 28.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,407 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.5% ($29,476)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($35,126)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.4% ($50,784)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.9% ($61,278)

37. Cortland County

– 28% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($27,031 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,197)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($38,174)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($48,817)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.3% ($56,090)

36. Essex County

– 26.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,355 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($30,079)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($32,585)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($40,770)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.8% ($56,840)

35. Livingston County

– 26.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($28,086 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($36,985)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($40,122)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($52,571)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.1% ($61,159)

34. Madison County

– 26.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.9% ($31,324 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.8% ($33,132)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($39,069)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($50,922)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($65,059)

33. Tioga County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,051 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.9% ($32,823)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($37,913)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($63,232)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($61,743)

32. Oneida County

– 25.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($31,381)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.8% ($37,318)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($50,844)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($64,355)

31. Yates County

– 25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.6% ($36,227 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.6% ($30,286)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($33,829)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($38,597)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($56,736)

30. Sullivan County

– 24.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($23,792 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($31,558)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($39,568)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($46,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($62,348)

29. Niagara County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,643 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.2% ($32,276)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($38,916)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($53,630)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($63,387)

28. St. Lawrence County

– 23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($19,547 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.8% ($28,332)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($37,188)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($49,897)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($59,050)

27. Steuben County

– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($20,993 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,551)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,240)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.1% ($49,232)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.5% ($64,094)

26. Schuyler County

– 23.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($22,371 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.5% ($30,944)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($38,156)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($37,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.2% ($53,438)

25. Chemung County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($23,051 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.3% ($31,331)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($34,938)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($49,464)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($65,857)

24. Clinton County

– 22.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($26,026 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($32,150)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($37,525)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($52,056)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($61,986)

23. Wayne County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($27,596 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.7% ($31,397)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($36,886)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($51,001)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($58,513)

22. Delaware County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($23,883 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($29,134)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($33,827)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.6% ($39,965)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($57,109)

21. Cayuga County

– 22.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($27,266 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.3% ($32,997)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($38,722)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($51,351)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($65,960)

20. Schoharie County

– 22.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($22,601 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($35,981)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($38,505)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($41,173)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($61,897)

19. Genesee County

– 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($25,769 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($31,640)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($38,348)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($47,128)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($61,733)

18. Jefferson County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9% ($21,417 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($29,273)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($35,064)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.4% ($47,478)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($63,214)

17. Chautauqua County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($21,403 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.5% ($30,262)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($32,494)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($41,510)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($59,536)

16. Greene County

– 22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.3% ($21,852 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,922)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($38,471)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($44,271)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($63,819)

15. Herkimer County

– 21.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($29,095 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.9% ($31,171)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.5% ($33,443)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($48,840)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($56,433)

14. Seneca County

– 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($23,387 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,721)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($36,250)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($44,790)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($57,972)

13. Allegany County

– 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($24,635 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($30,040)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($31,945)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($36,503)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,193)

12. Washington County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($24,212 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($31,830)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.7% ($36,838)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($45,946)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($57,554)

11. Bronx County

– 20.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 27.2% ($21,163 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.9% ($27,650)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($33,694)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($46,809)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($64,845)

10. Cattaraugus County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($24,717 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.2% ($30,252)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($33,413)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($46,617)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($55,192)

9. Franklin County

– 19.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($26,385 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($33,859)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($35,616)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($48,706)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($61,237)

8. Oswego County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.8% ($24,224 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($32,342)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($38,035)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($46,244)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($66,760)

7. Chenango County

– 18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($25,147 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39% ($30,407)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($37,671)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($42,805)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($56,258)

6. Lewis County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($26,599 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($30,909)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.1% ($38,471)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($45,870)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.9% ($59,688)

5. Fulton County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.7% ($23,482 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.7% ($31,070)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($35,022)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($44,264)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($60,644)

4. Montgomery County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($21,726 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($32,296)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($34,917)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($51,399)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($63,262)

3. Wyoming County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($24,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($33,031)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($39,181)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($44,288)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,738)

2. Hamilton County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.5%

– High school graduate: 27.2% ($30,491)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($35,380)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($34,278)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($32,344)

1. Orleans County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($25,133 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.3% ($31,787)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($37,186)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($51,897)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,536)