NEW YORK (PIX) — New York and New Jersey were already prepared for this day.

Long before the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, local politicians had galvanized efforts to protect abortion access for local residents and out-of-state patients.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sprung into action after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked a few months ago.

Politico published a draft of the ruling poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that federally protects the right to abortion access. The 67-page document was described as an initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative.

Hochul signed six laws guaranteeing abortion rights. One of the laws will allow women to file lawsuits against those who deny them an abortion. Another will protect women from extradition if they face criminal charges in other states.

Other laws will protect abortion providers from lawsuits and criminal charges. A new task force will also investigate limited-service abortion centers, according to the governor’s office.

“Reproductive freedom is a basic human right,” said Hochul.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy last month proposed legislation to expand abortion access and require insurance companies to pay for the procedure.

Murphy vowed state agencies also won’t cooperate with other states that might try to prosecute New Jersey abortion providers or women who seek abortions here. The Democratic governor’s announcement came four months after he signed a law guaranteeing abortion rights in the Garden State.