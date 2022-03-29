NEW YORK (PIX11) — After 50 years, 48 Emmy awards and “more than a thousand” stories, PIX11 News’ Arnold Diaz is stepping away from his “dream job.”

Diaz said his “What a Shame!” series for PIX11 News “gave voice to victims” and who were being ignored by landlords, businesses and government agencies. He tracked down those in power to hold them accountable and shame them into doing the right thing.

Diaz, a New York City icon, said he’d miss the excitement of his job, but not the times he’s been “shoved, spit at and threatened with guns.” Before working at PIX11 News, Diaz worked as a reporter for FOX 5, WCBS and ABC News.

Watch Diaz reflect on two of his “What a Shame!” segments in the video above.