The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on its way to docking in New York on March 30, 2020.

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two guys fishing off a New York City shoreline spotted a whale breaching under the Verrazaano-Narrows Bridge, according to a viral social media video.

“That was absolutely insane,” one of the men said. “Oh, my God.”

The TikTok video, which has more than 100,000 views, showed the whale breaching twice very close to the rocky shoreline by the New York City bridge.

“I’ve never seen one that close,” the other man said. “There’s a (expletive) whale right here.”

The NYC Parks Department said whales have been coming to New York harbors for thousands of years.

“Whale watching under the Verrazzano? It’s real! This incredible sighting is no cause for alarm. Whales have come to New York Harbor for millennia. This whale is likely here searching for food—a healthy ecosystem at work!” the agency tweeted.