THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The dean of students at Westchester Square Academy in the Bronx is accused of slamming a 15-year-old boy to the ground during a fight at the school, according to the NYPD.

Michael Toro was arrested Thursday and charged with assault, police said.

The teenager went to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi due to pain in his head, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told PIX11 News that Toro is no longer working at the school.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students. This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination,” the spokesperson said.

