YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Officials in Yonkers want Metro-North to expand its service on the Hudson Line.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and others are demanding a study be done to explore the possibility of adding direct service from Yonkers to Penn Station.

The Hudson Line’s ridership rose 56.7% from 2021 with around 3.6 million more rides, according to MTA statistics.

Officials will be discussing the impact on the region at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Yonkers Riverfront Library.

It comes after the MTA announced it’s extending the New Haven Line to Penn Station, reducing travel times from the Bronx to Manhattan by nearly an hour.

