A Westchester County man was caught with a loaded handgun at JFK Airport Nov. 22, 2021 (TSA)

QUEENS — A Westchester County man was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found him with a loaded handgun at John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday, authorities said.

Agents caught the man with a .22 caliber handgun at one of the security checkpoints at the Queens airport, TSA officials said.

The firearm was loaded with four bullets, according to authorities.

TSA agents alerted the Port Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the man, who is a resident of Tuckahoe, on weapons charges, TSA officials said.

He also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint.

Since the beginning of 2021, nine firearms were recovered at JFK Airport, TSA officials said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggages if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. They are not permitted to be carried onto planes, according to the TSA.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.