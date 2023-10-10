WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Flags on Westchester County properties will be flown at half-staff in honor of Americans killed in Hamas’ attack on Israel, County Executive George Latimer announced on Monday.

“As our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event, Westchester County stands united with our fellow Americans and our brothers and sisters in Israel during this challenging time,” Latimer said.

Israel has sent airstrikes over Gaza in response to the Hamas terror attack over the weekend.

President Joe Biden confirmed Tuesday afternoon that at least 11 Americans have been killed amid the violence. The U.S. is sending munitions and equipment to Israel, with plans to send more aid if necessary.

At least 1,600 people have been killed in the fighting since Saturday.

This story includes reporting from The Associated Press.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.