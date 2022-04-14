NEW YORK (PIX11) — A multi-vehicle crash caused massive traffic delays on the southbound West Side Highway in Manhattan during rush hour Thursday morning.

The crash happened south of 96th Street, near 90th Street, and one of two lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. As a result of the lane closure and police activity, traffic stretched back along the Henry Hudson Parkway beyond the George Washington Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge, aerial video from AIR11 showed.

Drivers should try to use Broadway or Riverside Drive as alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.