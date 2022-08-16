NEW YORK (PIX11) – West Nile virus has been detected in a record number of mosquitoes in New York City this summer, resulting in at least two human cases so far, health officials said Tuesday.

“We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things you can do to decrease your risk of being bitten,” Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. “Use an EPA registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, especially when outside at dusk and dawn when the types of mosquitoes that transmit [West Nile virus] are most active.”

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms at all, or they could develop a fever, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue. However, West Nile virus can be more serious for people 60 years and older or with weakened immune systems. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious or fatal illness, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in each of the five boroughs this year. The two cases were reported in Brooklyn and Queens. West Nile virus has been found in 1,068 sample pools of mosquitoes collected across New York City this summer, which is the highest number ever recorded, health officials said.

“You can stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water by emptying outdoor containers that hold water or calling 311 if you see standing water that you cannot empty,” Vasan said.