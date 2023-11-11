WEST ISLIP, Long Island (PIX11) — The community came together Saturday night for a heartfelt fundraiser event honoring the two brothers killed in a West Islip house fire exactly one week ago.

The family of 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer and his brother 16-year-old Kyle Dilegame were filled with gratitude over the outpouring of support from the community following the tragic deaths of the boys.

The two were trapped inside their home when flames erupted in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, killing them and hospitalizing their parents.

Kate Avella attended the event and said her son was best friends with Kyle.

“It’s a huge loss for us,” Avella said. “We’re just truly devastated. Kyle was full of life. He was the fun one in the group. My son who was very quiet, Kyle was his voice. He made him laugh. He was silly.”

In a touching show of solidarity and compassion, the tight-knit community rallied together for the fundraiser held at 1683 Sports Bar & Grille where attendees participated in raffle drawings.

“I have two daughters, a 34-year-old and a 17-year-old, and I couldn’t imagine something like this happening to them, and when a tragedy happens and the community comes together it makes me proud to be a Long Islander,” Victor Santoro said.

The tragedy left the community in shock and mourning.

Bar owner Adam Iqbal said he felt led to step up and do his part to help.

“When I first got into this business or whatever I vowed to the community that I was going to be there for them,” Iqbal said. “So when something like this happens, which is unfortunate, I had to jump in.”

Iqbal has been collecting donations all week long and estimates that he raised about 6-thousand dollars. He said he plans to match that donation with his own money.