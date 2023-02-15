A Wegmans sign is attached to the outside of a Wegmans supermarket location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wegmans is now accepting EBT SNAP payments for online grocery orders through its website and app, the company announced Wednesday.

“Each week, thousands of Wegmans orders are placed on the Wegmans app and website, and we continue to hear from customers that it would be helpful to be able to use their SNAP benefits when placing an order,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans vice president of e-commerce.

Wegmans customers will be able to easily find SNAP-eligible items by using a filter while shopping online. Customers can add their SNAP EBT card to their account profile or during checkout, and they will be able to designate the amount charged to their benefits.

Additionally, customers who use EBT SNAP payments to purchase groceries on the Wegmans website or Wegmans app will receive free delivery for three orders, the company said.

For more information about using EBT SNAP benefits, visit the Wegmans website.