NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy clouds rolled in early Saturday with the first snowflakes forecast to fall in the New York City region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to expect a foot of snow in areas north of New York City starting late Saturday and continuing into Sunday. The city is expected to get mostly rain, while some areas north and west will be seeing snow. The highest snowfall rates could reach one to two inches per hour, overnight from Saturday into Sunday, Hochul said.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, but it’s always important to be prepared and to know how to safely handle incoming weather,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge everyone to pay attention to their local forecast and to plan travel accordingly.”

Here is a potential timeline for the winter storm:

Saturday afternoon: Some light snow may develop, otherwise, it remains cloudy.

Saturday evening: The winds pick up. For coastal sections, any snow that is falling will change over to rain. Most inland sections will remain snow, although some areas closer to the coast may mix with sleet

Saturday night: The brunt of the storm. Coastal areas will be dealing with rain, while inland areas will stay as snow. Winds along Long Island may gust upwards to 40 mph or more.

Sunday morning: The low will start to pull out, and we will see the precipitation start to wind down. As cold air pulls in behind the storm, all sections see a little snow, although accumulations will be light. The winds will also start to ease as well. Coastal flooding will be possible at high tide.

Sunday afternoon/evening: The storm should finally dissipate totally, although there will still be a breeze.