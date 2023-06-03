THE BRONX (PIX11) — Wear Orange Day come on the heels of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

An event to put an end to gun violence will be taking place in the Longwood section of the Bronx in front of the Police Athletic League, this Saturday.

In January, in front of The Police Athletic League, police say two teens leaving after a basketball game were shot. A 15-year-old boy was killed.

The event is being hosted by the Bronx District Attorney. It will start at the PAL where the January shooting took place and will also include a resource fair.

Friday, dozens of high school students from Longwood Prep High School marched for National Gun Violence Awareness Day and left the PAL, which is next to their school.