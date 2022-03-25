MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – This Saturday is Wear a Hat Day, which raises awareness for brain tumor research and funding. The day was created as a way to get people together to advance the research in finding a cure for brain tumors.

Despite significant progress in the last 10 to 15 years, Dr. Jonathan Lischalk said anything that highlights a dangerous and serious disease like brain tumors is important.

“I think raising awareness is critical in this field. Brain tumors affect a lot of patients throughout the United States. It’s not just adults its pediatrics patients as well. Pediatric brain tumors are commonly diagnosed in that age group,” said Lischalk.

Dr. Lischalk is the director of research in the Department of Radiation Oncology and medical director of NYCyberknife at NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island, Perlmutter Cancer Center. He said there are more than 100 different types of brain tumors.

“The majority of brain tumors are diagnosed because they actually came from somewhere else in the body and went to the bloodstream and got to the brain. That’s in a situation for example with lung cancer or breast cancer; it has become so advanced that it’s been able to get into the blood and head to the brain. More rarely are these tumors that start in the brain and grow. The cells kind of get out of whack and then they can grow into tumors themselves,” said Lischalk.

To learn more about brain tumors, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

Julia Emily Knox is an English Milliner, trained in New York, who heads up a small team of milliners at East Village Hats.

“The fun thing about hats is how each one of them is a different personality. So you can express yourself in a myriad of different ways and I think that probably is the biggest draw for people is that self-expression. Particularly in New York where expressing yourself through fashion is a big part of our culture,” said Knox.

In-store, you’ll find styles off-the-rack and custom-made. Years of experience make the team experts at finding the perfect hat for each person who walks through the door.

“This is my special skill. I can see people’s head sizes. I am like 99.9% accurate. When someone walks into the store with putting the correct hat on them for size and people often walk out with the very first hat I put on them,” said Knox.

In the store you’ll find a selection of felts, straws and trims. The work is done on a sewing machine that dates back to the industrial revolution. While many hats are worn for style, Knox said they also serve a purpose.

“Hats are very practical. Wearing a sunhat is anti-aging; it protects your skin from sun damage and stops you from getting nearly as much exposure to the sun. So your dermatologist would tell you, you definitely should be wearing a hat. They keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer and provide you with a walking shade,” said Knox.

East Village Hats is located at 80 E 7th St., East Village, NYC 10003.