LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— A Long Island family was rudely awakened after a pick-up truck barreled into their Nassau County home early Thursday morning.

The vehicle crashed through the front of a home on Cypress Lane in Westbury just before 1 a.m., causing extensive damage to the property, officials said.

“We were sleeping around 12:40 (a.m.) and we heard boom,” the homeowner, Thu Phan, said. “We came down and the whole front is gone.”

There were no injuries. An unidentified driver was arrested a few hours later, and charges were pending, officials said.

The black truck went through the front of the home and ended up in the neighbor’s backyard, the homeowner said. Video footage shows sections of the home were littered with pieces of wood, sheetrock, and broken furniture. The truck was parked on a lawn and surrounded by broken patio furniture and other debris amid the wreckage.