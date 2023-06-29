HOBOKEN, N.J. (PIX11) — A Hoboken resident states she has endured 15-20 water main breaks in her seven years living in Hoboken; this week, she experienced yet another one.

“I would say everyone in Hoboken is used to it at this point,” Stephanie, a city resident, said. “Everyone is prepared. You see your neighbors, go out and get water. Everyone has water stocked up.”

On Wednesday, city officials responded to three different moderate water main breaks, which were not as severe as what occurred just a few months ago.

“The really bad one we lost water for a few days, this one, we were ok,” another resident said. “I’ve lived in probably about ten different cities in towns and never heard of an ongoing problem like that,” he added.

Any Hoboken resident will tell you that water main pipes bursting is an ongoing problem.

According to city officials, there were:

34 water main breaks in 2013

20 in 2020

12 in 2021

13 in 2022

And five thus far in 2023.

Many of Hoboken’s water system’s underground pipes are over 100 years old.

In one document obtained by PIX11 News, the document reads in part: “The majority of the system is nearing the end of its useful life. As cast-iron pipes age, they become brittle and are more prone to break from changes in temperature, pressure fluctuations, or vibrations.”

Making matters worse, city officials say for some 24 years, between 1994 and 2018, the old deal with its previous contract operator, United Water, provided for only $350,000 annual investment in the water system, which resulted in upgrades to only 5% of the system.

“Our new contract operator, Veolia has better equipment, better maintenance, better plans, better programs for future investment, and really what we’re doing is playing catch up,” said Caleb Stratton Hoboken’s Assistant Business Administrator.

He and Olga Garcia, Hoboken’s Chief Engineer, said immediate plans are underway with its new partner, Veolia, to replace about 25 % of the entire water system, with the addition of proactive leak detection and water pressure sensor to get to water mains before they break.

“Yearly we are supposed to invest $2 million dollars. It will get worse before it gets better, but we’ll be in full-mode construction. We currently have a 5-year capital investment plan involving water main replacement and pressure mitigation projects. That’s for the entire water main system,” Garcia said.