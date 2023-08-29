NEW YORK (PIX11) – A water main break in Times Square affected subway service in the city Tuesday.

Officials said the break happened around 3 a.m. at Seventh Avenue between 39th and 40th streets. As a result, the MTA shut down power at the Seventh Avenue station and halted service on the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains.

Officials determined that 1.8 million gallons of water flooded the subway system and streets. It took about 90 minutes before the water was shut off.

Officials said service on the No. 1, 2 and 3 trains was restored with delays around 11 a.m. At least 300,000 people take those trains daily, according to MTA officials.

Officials said that they don’t expect the evening commute to be impacted by the water main break.

The buildings in the surrounding area have a redundant water supply so the impact on businesses and apartments was limited.

Officials said that they wouldn’t know the cause of the break until they excavate the pipe and that the infrastructure holding water was built to last a long time.