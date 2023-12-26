TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2024 on Sunday night.

This year’s Times Square Alliance New Year’s Eve celebration will be hosted by actor Jonathan Bennett, with co-host Jeremy Hassell. The event will feature musical performances by rapper Flo Rida and singer-songwriter Paul Anka.

The six-hour celebration in Times Square kicks off with a ball-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. One minute before midnight, the ball will begin its 60-second drop down the pole to ring in the start of the new year.

PIX11 News will livestream the ball drop on this page on New Year’s Eve.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.