TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2023 on Saturday night.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there are no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration. More than 1.2 billion people are expected to tune in to watch the ball drop, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The party kicks off in Times Square around 6 p.m. The ball will start its 60-second drop down the pole at 11:59 p.m.

PIX11 News will livestream the ball drop in the video player.

The New Year’s Eve ball features 2,688 Waterford crystals that will light up Times Square on Saturday night. Every year, a new theme is introduced, along with a new design for the crystals, and this year’s theme was Gift of Love.