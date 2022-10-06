NEW YORK (PIX11) — A burglary crew has allegedly stolen a dog, several ATM machines, money, and merchandise from stores across Brooklyn and Queens last month, making off with more than $57,000 in cash and goods, authorities said Thursday.

The suspects are sought in five incidents where they allegedly break into a business and take the ATM machines, police said. There were no injuries reported in the incidents, however, a dog was taken from one of the locations but has since been found unharmed and reunited with its owner, police said.

In the first incident, a two-man crew used burglar tools to break through a metal security gate at the store at 123-11 Jamaica Ave. in Queens on Sept. 1 at around 4 a.m. Once inside, they took an ATM machine containing approximately $8,200 and fled the scene in a white van, police said.

Two days later, the suspects allegedly shattered the glass to enter a business at 88-34 Linden Blvd. in Queens at around 5:20 a.m. They took the ATM machine with approximately $15,000 and fled in the white van southbound on Farmers Boulevard, police said.

On Sept. 8, a three-man crew allegedly broke into a Brooklyn store at 5401 Flatlands Ave. and took an ATM machine with around $10,000, and stole $400 from the register and $500 worth of merchandise, officials said.

In the fourth incident at 416 Glenmore Ave. in Brooklyn, the three suspects allegedly took an ATM machine with $7,340, $2,800 from the cash register, and $13,000 in merchandise on Sept. 13 at around 3 a.m., police said. The burglars were also caught on video stealing a dog from the location before fleeing in the white van.

A couple of days later, the crew struck again at a Queens store located at 91-02 104 St. The suspects allegedly broke through the glass front door and took an ATM machine with an unknown amount of money before leaving in the white van, police said.

In the first four incidents, the burglars made off with $57,240 in cash and merchandise, officials said. Investigators are still determining how much was stolen from the latest incident.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the suspects but descriptions were not provided.

