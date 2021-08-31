WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing on delta variant

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EDT.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning where she will be discussing the delta variant, and the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo.

“While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities — it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Gov. Hochul said in a Monday press release. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”

Monday’s statewide COVID-19 data, from the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 107,325

– 107,325 Total Positive – 4,147

– 4,147 Percent Positive – 3.86% · 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%

– 3.86% · – 3.31% Patient Hospitalization – 2,186 (+38)

– 2,186 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted – 235

– 235 Patients in ICU – 468 (+23)

– 468 (+23) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (+7)

– 229 (+7) Total Discharges – 192,654 (+201)

– 192,654 (+201) Total vaccine doses administered – 23,619,551

– 23,619,551 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,132

– 36,132 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 356,922

– 356,922 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.8%

– 76.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%

– 69.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.6%

– 79.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%

– 71.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.8%

– 64.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.4%

– 58.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.2%

– 67.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, August 27, 2021 Saturday, August 28, 2021 Sunday, August 29, 2021 Capital Region 4.51% 4.56% 4.55% Central New York 4.41% 4.13% 4.26% Finger Lakes 4.40% 4.44% 4.54% Long Island 4.30% 4.31% 4.35% Mid-Hudson 3.62% 3.67% 3.65% Mohawk Valley 4.42% 4.61% 4.60% New York City 2.58% 2.53% 2.52% North Country 4.52% 4.52% 4.42% Southern Tier 3.57% 3.54% 3.74% Western New York 4.13% 4.04% 4.02% Statewide 3.32% 3.29% 3.31%

