WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul holds COVID-19 briefing on delta variant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning where she will be discussing the delta variant, and the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo.

“While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities — it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further,” Gov. Hochul said in a Monday press release. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it’s safe, and it’s available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID.”

Monday’s statewide COVID-19 data, from the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 107,325
  • Total Positive – 4,147
  • Percent Positive – 3.86% ·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,186 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 235
  • Patients in ICU – 468 (+23)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 192,654 (+201)
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,619,551
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,132
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 356,922
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionFriday, August 27, 2021Saturday, August 28, 2021Sunday, August 29, 2021
Capital Region4.51%4.56%4.55%
Central New York4.41%4.13%4.26%
Finger Lakes4.40%4.44%4.54%
Long Island4.30%4.31%4.35%
Mid-Hudson3.62%3.67%3.65%
Mohawk Valley4.42%4.61%4.60%
New York City2.58%2.53%2.52%
North Country4.52%4.52%4.42%
Southern Tier3.57%3.54%3.74%
Western New York4.13%4.04%4.02%
Statewide3.32%3.29%3.31%

