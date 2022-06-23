NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to weigh in on the Supreme Court’s Thursday decision to strike down a restrictive New York gun law in a major win for Second Amendment advocates.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices rejected an Empire State law requiring that people seeking gun permits demonstrate a particular need to carry a firearm. The ruling is expected to allow more people to legally carry arms in major cities across the country, including New York.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, earlier this month called on Congress to enact more restrictive gun laws in an effort to reduce mass shootings.

